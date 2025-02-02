TV star Amanda Holden shares heartbreaking tribute to her son Theo who died. Judge Amanda Holden attends the 2024 Britain's Got Talent photocall at the Winter Gardens on October 16, 2024 in Blackpool, England. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images | Getty Images

Britain's Got Talent presenter Amanda Holden lit a candle in honour of her son Theo who died in 2011.

TV presenter Amanda Holden lit a candle in honour of her son Theo who tragically died in 2011. The Britain's Got Talent star lit a candle and told her Instagram followers that "Our beautiful boy would have been 14 today."

Amanda Holden was 28 weeks into her second pregnancy with Chris Hughes when their son died and she had to deliver him via C-section. Last year, she also shared a post which she captioned: "You would have become a teenager today... #Theo," followed by a red heart emoji.

Amanda Holden told Giovanna Fletcher on Her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in 2018 that “They scanned my tummy... and it was one of the most surreal moments of my life.

"I remember hearing was this woman screaming and shouting and I was thinking, "Where is that coming from?" And it was coming from me and I didn’t even know I was doing it and I was doing it... "The obstetrician was trying to tell me that my baby's heart had stopped beating and was not alive anymore and I just was... saying, 'I don’t know what I’m going to tell Lexi,' and this is the woman I could hear, screaming that. And I didn’t know it was me. It was the oddest, most awful thing."

How many children does Amanda Holden have?

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes are parents to daughters, Alexa, known as Lexi, and Hollie.

Amanda Holden also suffered a very difficult birth with her youngest daughter Hollie and told The Guardian that “I nearly lost my life while giving birth to my daughter Hollie. I had a condition, placenta accreta. The baby was stuck to my bladder. I lost a lot of blood. It took 36 people to save me – and I can't thank them enough.”

She also said: “I didn't really feel like I needed a life lesson – I'd been through enough [a miscarriage in 2010 and a stillbirth in 2011]. But I'm pretty no-nonsense – you know: "Get on with it!" I'm not great around downbeat people because I just think: "For God's sake, snap out of it."