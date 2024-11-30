Martin Frizell, the husband of GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips and Editor of ITV’s This Morning, has decided to step down after ten years in charge.

Martin Frizell, who is leaving This Morning in spring 2025, said: “Next year, I’m expecting my family priorities to change so I need to free up time for them.

“I love my team at ITV and will miss them and the thrill of love telly but it’s an always on, 24 hours a day, seven days a week commitment and I won’t be able to do both.” Martin Frizell also thanked his team and said: “It’s been a privilege to lead truly great presenters and producers, between us we’ve turned out more than six thousand hours of live topical telly, that’s around 20,000 items and the gongs are always nice.”

Martin Frizell’s wife Fiona Phillips was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2023. In February 2024, Fiona Phillips made a rare appearance at the funeral of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper.

In an interview with Woman & Home magazine, Fiona explained that she had been put on a clinical trial and the signs had been positive. She said: “I'm hopeful that the drug is holding the disease where it is. I'd rather not have to be on the trial but I'm very grateful I am.

Why I feel This Morning should be axed rather than bring back the likes of Rylan Clark and Amanda Holden. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

“There are risks, including bleeding on the brain, so I'm a guinea pig, but there's a real chance it could help.”

According to The Sun, there could be drastic changes afoot at This Morning and it has been reported by the publication that “THREE of This Morning's most popular stars who were "sidelined" by departing boss Martin Frizell could be set to make a sensational comeback.”

The three stars that The Sun is referencing are Amanda Holden, Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford. Although Martin Frizell’s job is being advertised, ITV’s Associate Editor Vivek Sharma is said to be a favourite. According to reports, the likes of Amanda, Ruth and Rylan are reportedly favourites of Vivek, so could return.

However, as I have said before, and will continue to believe, rather than bring back previous presenters, ITV’s This Morning should simply be axed and replaced with an exciting new format and equally exciting upcoming new presenters.

Why? The truth is that it is simply dull and tired in both its format and choice of presenters. When it first aired in 1988, husband-wife duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan made you feel you were part of something special. It was innovative, informative and it used to be the one thing I looked forward to if I was ever off sick from school.

I haven’t watched the show in years as it became deathly dull and cringe worthy at times. Even before the Phillip Schofield scandal, I was already thinking the format was tired and needed a reboot.

When Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were announced as the new presenters of the show, I didn’t think “Hurrah This Morning had found a way to stop the monotony of the show.” No, on the contrary, I knew that they would do nothing to save it.

Instead of trying to bring back the likes of Rylan Clark, Amanda Holden and Ruth Langsford, the show needs to end before the ratings become so abysmal the ITV bosses have no other choice but to replace it.