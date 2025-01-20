Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Theakston made an emotional return to host his Heart FM Breakfast show after taking a four month break from work while he battled laryngeal cancer.

The radio presenter, 54, announced he had been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer in October 2024, after listeners had noticed there was something not quite right with his voice. Laryngeal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the larynx (voice box).

After undergoing three life-changing surgeries and being told he had 'a one in six chance he might not be able to talk again', Jamie revealed last week that he was free from the disease and would be back on the radio full-time.

He returned to Heart Breakfast radio show this morning (Monday 20 January) with his co-host Amanda Holden. He said: “Thanks to everyone for making this morning feel very, very special. Thanks for your (the listeners') messages as well.” Amanda then added: “We are so happy to welcome him back!”.

Jamie Theakston made an emotional return to host his Heart FM Breakfast show after taking a four month break from work while he battled laryngeal cancer. (Photo: @thisisheart on Instagram) | @thisisheart on Instagram

Jamie said back: “Four months I have waited for this moment!” as Amanda said: “It feels longer it feels more like five months.” During the programme, audio clips were played from Jamie's colleagues, friends and family talking about his cancer diagnosis.

His son, Sidney, added: “Well done for getting through these past few months.” After the audio played, Amanda said: “What an amazing man you are. You really fought very hard, Jamie, you've kept your sense of humour, which is the most important thing, I think.

“And isn't it wonderful? It's a terrible thing to go through, but it's a wonderful thing to see how many people love you.” Also on the programme, Jamie encouraged listeners to check themselves and said: “Ignoring cancer won't beat it.

“Cancer loves being ignored. It's a coward that lives in the shadows, and I think that, if we can shine a light on that, then we can defeat the darkness. If we just get ourselves checked, then stage one diagnosis, which is what I was very fortunate enough to be at, shouldn't be a problem, but I do, I urge you to go and get checked.”