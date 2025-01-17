Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heart Radio host returned to work on Friday after taking a break following cancer diagnosis.

Jamie Theakston revealed in October 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal after listeners had noticed there was something not quite right with his voice. The Heart Radio host returned to the breakfast show studio on Friday January 17 and gave fans a major update on his health.

Jamie revealed he is free from the disease and will be back on the radio full-time next Monday. He said: “Today is the four-month anniversary of my cancer diagnosis. So it's been four months, and I've had enough of hospitals and operations, and it's just lovely to be back, and I've got some news for you. Because I can tell you that as of today, I'm cancer free.”

Heart Radio co-host Amanda Holden explained: “Well, you should be very buoyed by that because, yes, it was huge news when it all happened. “It was devastating for us all to hear it. But we are so thrilled that you sound great and you are in the studio.”

Jamie and Amanda have been co-hosting Heart Radio's Heart Breakfast show in 2019.

Jamie Theakston also shared a post on social media that read: “Nice try cancer, but I'm still here! CANCER FREE. Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations, and after 3 surgeries and 4 months of vocal therapy, I'm back baby !!”

His wife Sophie Thakston commented: “Can’t believe this day has finally come we prayed it would…. Just so proud of you darling.” The couple have been married for 18 years and share two children, Sidney and Kit.

Jamie Theakston reportedly underwent three life-changing surgeries to fight his Laryngeal cancer. Laryngeal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the larynx (voice box).

