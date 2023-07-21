Rita Ora has surprised fans by sharing a photo of her wedding to Taiki Waititi in her “You & I” music video.

The “For You” singer, 32 and Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46 tied the knot in August 2022 and have been dating since March 2021. Eagle eyed fans have been able to catch a glimpse of the couple’s special day in the music video for her latest single which was released on July 14.

Ora, who surprised fans by appearing on Love Island to give a private performance to the couples, released her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I last Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi.

Is Rita Ora married?

Rumours surrounding Ora’s relationship status were rife, but the “Let You Love Me” singer confirmed that she and Waititi tied the knot during an interview with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast in January 2023.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Pic: Getty Images)

When asked if the pair were married, Ora responded, “Yes. Here we are.” She added: “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people.”

Ora gave some insight into her big day, saying it was “exactly how I wanted it” and “nice and perfect”. However she added: “One day, we’ll throw a big party. I’ll figure out the time to have a big, big party”.

It was first reported that Ora got married to Waititi in August 2022. According to a source from The Sun, the pair tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony in London. The singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director began dating in March 2021, making their first red carpet debut that August.

They reportedly met in Sydney after Ora left the UK following her lockdown breaking birthday party in London during the Covid-19 pandemic. The incident at the time saw Ora branded “wrong and irresponsible” by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The pair fuelled marriage speculation after Ora shared pictures to her Instagram sporting a gold wedding band on her ring finger. A similar ring was also seen worn by Taika in a now-deleted post, shared by Ora’s sister Elena on 5 August. In it Waititi was seen wearing the gold ring on his left finger as he enjoyed a drink in the sunshine. Ora also uploaded the same photo, but covered Waititi’s hand with her caption.

Who is Taika Waititi?

Taika Waititi is a comedian, actor, director and filmmaker who hails from New Zealand. The 46-year-old is best known for directing the last two Thor films - Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley and the pair share two daughters together: Te Hinekāhu, aged nine and Matewa Kiritapu aged six.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

Where can I see the wedding photo?

Ora has included a snap of the couple’s wedding day in her newly released music video for single “You & I”. In the video a framed photo of the pair exchanging vows can be found on her table.

In the photo which Ora lifts up, she is seen wearing a white dress and embracing Waititi. You can watch the music video and see the clip for yourself below.

What is their net worth?