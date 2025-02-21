TV star Jon Burnett dies at 71 from complications of chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Jon Burnett will be best remembered as a CBS Pittsburgh weather forecaster and talk show host.

CBS Pittsburgh paid tribute to Jon Burnett on Instagram and wrote:”Beloved former KDKA-TV personality Jon Burnett has died. Remembered as authentic, original, talented and compassionate, he leaves behind an incredible legacy.” Following the tribute by CBS Pittsburgh, one fan wrote: “Such a very sad day for Pittsburgh. Such good men…gone too soon…,” whilst another wrote: “He was a Pittsburgh icon. My prayers are with his family and friends. PGH lost some good men this week. 😢”

According to the NHS, “Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a brain condition thought to be linked to repeated head injuries and blows to the head. It slowly gets worse over time and leads to dementia, but the right help and support can manage the symptoms.”

Before working in television, Jon Burnett played defensive end on the University of Tennessee football team and CBS News reported in 2024 that “Jon retired five years ago, but in the last couple years, he's faced major health challenges and recently got a diagnosis of suspected CTE, likely caused by repeated blows to the head. CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy and can only officially be diagnosed with an autopsy of the brain upon death, so we rarely get to talk with someone who has what's presumed to be CTE.”

Jon Burnett told CBS News that he was participating in a study by the National Sports Brain Bank at the University of Pittsburgh that “wants anyone who played sports or activities with increased concussion risk to participate in their study -- from recreational sports to professional.” Jon Burnett agreed to donate his brain to research after his death and said: “If I can help anybody on this road, who is on this road or will be on this road in the years ahead, I feel better about being able to do that.”

Amy Wadas paid tribute to Jon Burnett on Instagram and wrote: “ We will miss you, Jon. 💔So many photos of my time with Jon Burnett when I worked @cbspittsburgh. I had the pleasure of sharing the anchor desk with Jon countless times when I filled in and he did weather. He was a joy to work with. Always a pleasure, positive, energetic, happy-go-lucky, thoughtful, funny. The world lost a good human.Rest in peace. 💕”