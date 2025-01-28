Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dimitri Sotis, who was 55, had been an evening news anchor for two decades.

Radio news anchor Dimitri Sotis, who worked at radio station WTOP in Washington, D.C, was found unresponsive at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, which is located just south of Washington, D.C. Joel Oxley, general manager of WTOP and president of Hubbard Radio Washington, D.C, sent an email to staff which read: “It is with the utmost sadness and shock that I write this email to let you all know our friend and coworker, Dimitri Sotis, has passed away.”

WTOP News paid tribute to Dimitri Sotis on their Instagram page and wrote: “WTOP evening anchor Dimitri Sotis, whose deep, warm voice informed and kept listeners in the D.C. region company during storms, elections and breaking news, has died at the age of 55.

“Sotis was the evening anchor at WTOP for more than two decades; listeners heard his distinctive timbre weekdays from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.”

Radio evening news anchor Dimitri Sotis has died at the age of 55. Photo: Dimitri Sotis/Instagram | Dimitri Sotis/Instagram

Following the tribute by WTOP, colleagues and fans have also shared their memories of Dimitri Sotis. Journalist Tom Fitzgerald wrote: “A terrible loss. My sincere condolences. Dimitri was a great journalist, talented broadcaster and wonderful person. Peace to his friends, family and colleagues 🙏,” whilst Norah O'Donnell, anchor and Managing Editor of CBS Evening News, wrote: “He was a great journalist and wonderful broadcaster. Will be missed ❤️”

Joe Fox took to Facebook to share his memories of Dimitri Sotis and in his tribute, he said that Dimitri “was the anchor for many of my first traffic shifts and for two of my most recent ones (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year) and he was the right teammate for many of my best and worst hits (reports there. I’ll attach a couple of them in the comments later.

Joe Fox went on to say that “When I set up a small Megamillions pool when the jackpot went up, he was the only person to leave a few dollars in my mailbox, and send an email thanking me for doing it. That’s just who he was-endlessly giving to his friends, and to his profession.

“Dimitri, may your memory be eternal. Because you will sure be missed here.”

Dimitri Sotis, who was born Dimitri Sotiropoulos on December 6,1969, grew up in Muncie in Indiana and according to his WTOP biography, “Dimitri has known from age 10 that this is what he wanted to do. He was the kid in school with the pretend radio station in his basement.”

He is survived by his mother, Dimitra Sotiropoulos; his brother, Stamatis Sotiropoulos; and his sister-in-law Holly,