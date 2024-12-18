News anchor Ana Orsini’s colleagues at CBS affiliate KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona, shared the tragic news of her passing during a broadcast on December 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news of Ana Orsini’s tragic passing at the age of 28, was revealed during a broadcast on CBS affiliate KOLD-TV in Tucson. Tyler Butler, the morning anchor, said: “Sad news to share with you, our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away unexpectedly last week.”

Carsyn Currier, co-anchor, also said: “Ana has been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Butler, morning anchor with KOLD News 13 in Tuscon, Arizona, paid tribute to Ana Orsini on Facebook and wrote: “We have some truly sad news to share this morning. Our beloved Ana Orsini TV passed away suddenly last week. She was truly one of a kind. Crazy passionate about helping animals, she had a great and sarcastic sense of humor, and was so dedicated to her family.”

Tyler Butler also said: “She LOVED her family and talked about them all the time. I’m glad to have been a small part of her work family. Please take a moment today to think about Ana. A time she made you laugh or think about something in a different way. She was too young, but we can remember her always. For years to come, we’ll be repeating her mantra “Let the women do the work!”

On Tuesday December 18, Tyler Butler took to Facebook again and wrote: “We now know that Ana Orsini TV died of a brain aneurysm.”

Many colleagues and fans have taken to Ana Orsini’s Facebook page, Ana Orsini TV/Facebook to pay tribute to her and one fan wrote: “Your bright light and spirit remain. Thank you for helping animals. Thank you for doing the work. May time and memories help comfort your circle, whilst another wrote: “Ana, you were a sweet, funny ray of sunshine in the morning. You will be missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsyn Currier, had also taken to Facebook after Ana Orsini’s death to pay tribute to her and wrote: “While there isn’t enough time for me to truly describe the incredible person Ana Orsini was, there are a few things I’d like to say in remembrance of one of my best friends. Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

Carsyn also wrote: “To know Ana was to LOVE her. She made everyone around her feel so special, heard and understood. Waking up in the middle of the night to go to work is always challenging, but knowing I was going to work with Ana made it that much easier. Whether she was dancing around the set or making us all laugh, everyday with Ana was an adventure.”

Carsyn ended her tribute with these words: “I promise to keep living fully for YOU.”

Toulope on TV, a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor at KOLD 13 News, shared a tribute to Ana on Facebook and wrote: “Words will never be enough. It’s hard to imagine that the whole world isn’t grieving this loss, but I would never trade the grief if it meant I never got to know Ana Orsini.”