Oh Yo-anna’s death comes months after the TV star revealed she had broken some of her teeth and suffered facial fractures.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Need to Know, “The 28-year-old shared a medical certificate from a hospital visit in September. She revealed that she had broken some of her teeth, and had suffered facial fractures. Oh worried some of her fans as she said that she would not be broadcasting the weather for a while due to the injuries.”

However, it has now been revealed that TV star Oh Yo-anna has passed away. The weather presenter had 31K followers on her Instagram and last posted on September 12. In the post where she is seen on a run, Yo-anna is promoting headphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she is best known as a weather TV presenter, Yo-anna was also a beauty queen and had won first prize in the ‘Spring Fragrance Selection Competition,’ which is a Korean beauty pageant.

TV presenter Oh Yo-anna dies from mysterious illness at 28. Photo:ohyoanna/Instagram | Photo:ohyoanna/Instagram

Oh Yo-anna’s death has come as a shock to her fans and one said: “I was surprised to receive the news. I am speechless. My hand is shaking .Rest in peace, whilst another said: “I was very surprised. This is so unbelievable. Close your eyes and hope you are safe out there.”

In recent months, many young stars have died as a result of a tragedy. Actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez recently died at the age of 33 after experiencing severe diarrhoea and vomiting shortly after consuming frog venom. Despite being rushed to a Red Cross hospital, the actress couldn’t be saved.

Mapache Films, a Mexican production company that had worked with the actress, shared a post on their Instagram which read: "With deep regret, today we bid farewell to our colleague and friend Marcela Alcázar. Wishing also quick resignation for her closest family and friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Durango Film Guild also remembered the actress and said Rodríguez was a "a young woman who worked in various short films, series and movies filmed in Durango,” and also said: "She leaves a void in the hearts of the people who knew her working in what she loved: cinema.”