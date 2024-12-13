According to reports, following the death of Sapna Singh’s teen son, two of his friends have been arrested.

Actress Sapna Singh who is best known for her roles in TV on shows such as Crime Patrol, has been left devastated after the death of her teenage son. India Today reported that Sapna Singh started a protest In Bareilly, a city in the Bareilly district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to India Today, “Demanding justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actress Sapna Singh said that those involved in the murder of her son should be encountered.

TV star Sapna Singh’s teenage son has been found dead. Photo:sapna.actress/Instagram | sapna.actress/Instagram

“Sagar Gangwar went missing after leaving home with friends on Monday (December 9). His body was discovered the next day in a field, bearing horrific injuries — a gunshot wound to the head, broken hands, and stab wounds to the abdomen, according to his mother. CCTV footage from the locality showed Sagar leaving with a friend, but he never returned.”

The following day, actress Sapna Singh and her family were told that a body matching her son Sagar’s description had been found in the district hospital. Two of her son’s friends were then reportedly arrested on charges of murder.

India Today also reported that “Following the incident, Sapna Singh and her family staged a protest in their village, demanding the immediate arrest and encounter of the murderer. The protest escalated, with villagers blocking roads, resulting in a traffic jam stretching several kilometers”

Who is Sapna Singh?

Sapna Singh is known as a TV actress and has 8296 followers on Instagram. According to her profile on the social media platform, she is a Dadasaheb Phalke icon Award winner. Following the death of her son, Sapna has shared photographs of him on Instagram with the caption:” Piece of my heart my life my world.”