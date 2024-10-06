Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mala Ashok Ankola, the mother of former cricketer Salil Ankola, was found dead at her daughter’s flat.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former India cricketer turned actor Salil Ankola’s mother was discovered dead in the middle of the day at her daughter’s flat, which is situated in a residential area. According to The Times of India, “A Deccan Gymkhana police officer said Mala Ankola’s throat was slit and a kitchen knife and a screwdriver were found lying nearby.”

“She was alone in the flat and there are no signs of a forced entry or a robbery at this point. CCTV cameras in the building are not working,” the officer added.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mala Ashok Ankola, the mother of Salil Ankola, lived with her daughter in the flat and the tragic incident reportedly took place at noon, her daughter had gone to work in the morning.

The Express Tribune reported that “The tragic incident came to light when Mala Ashok’s maid arrived for work at 11:30am and, upon not receiving a response at the door, alerted the family members out of concern.”

The Express Tribune also reported that “Media reports indicate that Mala Ashok Ankola had been suffering from mental health issues, which may have contributed to her decision to take her own life.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandip Singh Gill stated that they discovered her body in suspicious circumstances and are investigating whether it was a natural death, suicide, or murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salil Ankola shared a photograph of his mum on his Instagram with the caption: “Mom,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

In response to Salil Ankola’s tribute, one fan said: “Om Shanti. Everyone is Bound to Face This Tough Day in Their Lives at Some Point of Time. Stay Stay Strong. May Mahadev Ji Grant Shanti to The Departed Soul,” whilst another said: “Lovely lady may her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Salil Ankola is a former fast bowler who played cricket for India from 1989 to 1997 before becoming an actor in films and on TV. He made his debut for India alongside Sachin Tendulkar but quit cricket in 1997 due to injuries.

Salil appeared in the Zee TV show Chahat aur Nafrat and in films such as Kurukshetra, Pitaah, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne. He also appeared in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss (Indian Hindi-language television realityshow) as a contestant and was the first to be ejected.