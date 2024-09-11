Actor James Hollcroft found dead at 26 after his sister had reported that he had gone missing
Jane Hollcroft shared a message on her Instagram which read: “'I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for having given me the most magnificent moments I have ever experienced.” She also said: “You will always be present in our hearts, little brother.”
According to James Hollcroft’s sister Jane Hollcroft, James was returning to his home in Tizapán, Mexico, when he went missing. He was studying close to his home at The Eugenio Cobo Artistic Education Center.
The Eugenio Cobo Artistic Education Center confirmed James Hollcroft’s death on Facebook and Instagram, the statement read: “Thank you for all those good times we spent together during your acting training. We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, farewell dear James Hollcroft."
Following the statement from the school, many former colleagues paid tribune, actress Serrath said: “James, the smiliest roomie life could give me a few years ago. Fly high buddy, may your soul find Peace.”whilst actor Sergio Ibarra Ochoa said: “Speechless. Thank you for your joy, talent and friendship.”
James Hollcroft starred in TV shows such as ‘Dime que sí, ‘Como dice el dicho’ (as the saying goes) and ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe.’ According to The Mirror, “James “was found close to his home in Mexico City.”
The Latin Times reported “As the investigation into his death continues, the Hollcroft family has asked for privacy to mourn this monumental loss. Jane Hollcroft, in an emotional follow-up post, thanked everyone for their support during the search for James but requested that people now stop sharing the missing-person information as the family tries to come to terms with their heartbreak.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.