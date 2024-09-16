Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actor was found dead at the age of 46 alongside his service dog, Hans, in an Arizona car park.

On June 13 2024 , ALF child star Benji Gregory was found dead in an Arizona car park. His sister Rebecca told TMZ that “her brother suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and had a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.”

Rebecca Pfaffinger said on Facebook that “he fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke.” She also wrote that “He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying.”

TMZ has now reported that “According to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, the former child star - best known for his time on the sitcom "Alf" - died from heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis.”

Benji Gregory was best known for playing the role of Brian Tanner on the 1986–1990 NBC sitcom ALF. The series was created by puppeteer Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett.

According to People, “A reboot was in the works in 2018, according to Warner Bros, but was cancelled later that year after failing to find a home in which to film. This past February, talk of a reboot re-emerged when Shout! Factory revealed that it acquired rights to ALF with the intention to develop new related content.”

Benji Gregory was born in Los Angeles on May 26, 1978 and had guest roles on TV shows such as The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Twilight Zone and T.J. Hooker.

After leaving the world of entertainment in 2003, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and in 2005 received an honourable medical discharge.