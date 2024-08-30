Betty A. Bridges dead at 83: Actress who starred in ER, was the mother of Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges
Betty A. Bridges had a 40-year career and passed away on 27 August at the home of her actor son Todd Bridges in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. She had reportedly been in hospice care at his home.
Actress Betty A. Bridges was born on 1 August, 1941 and she made guest appearances in huge shows such as Beverly Hills 90210, Ally McBeal, NYPD Blues, Wonder Woman and Diff’rent Strokes, which her son Todd Bridges featured in. When it came to her movie roles, she starred in the 2000 short film Building Bridges, which was written and directed by her sons Todd and Jimmy Bridges, plus The Concrete Jungle, Rooster and A Night at the Roxbury.
According to Deadline, “Betty Bridges played a crucial role in Todd’s recovery from addiction. Her family said her tough love and unwavering support highlighted the profound impact of family and friends in overcoming life’s toughest battles.”
In 2010, Todd Bridges went on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where he spoke about his numerous arrests, the sexual abuse he endured as a child and his battle with addiction. According to The Huffington Post, “Todd Bridges openness about the abuse he suffered inspired boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and reported that “While Bridges was at a dinner honoring the legendary boxer, he says he found out that Leonard had been inspired to open up about his own childhood sexual abuse after watching Bridges on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
"That's what happens when you’re open and honest, you can share your life," Bridges says. "It helps heal you, but it also helps others heal themselves. Because they feel if you can do it, they can do the same thing. I'm so glad and so happy I was able to do that."
As well as acting Betty A. Bridges became an acting coach, Hollywood manager and co-founded an acting school called Kane Bridge Academy. Her family revealed that her students included sisters Regina and Reina King and Nia Long. Betty A. Bridges is survived by her son Jimmy Bridges, son Todd Bridges and wife Bettijo Bridges, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard and grandchildren.
