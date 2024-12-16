Ana Orsini had been a co-anchor on 13 News since June 2023 and the channel paid tribute to her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13 News in Tuscon, Arizona said: “The 13 News Family is saddened to report the passing of our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini.” 12 News also said that “we are devastated by her unexpected passing.”

Tyler Butler, morning anchor with KOLD News 13 in Tuscon, Arizona, paid tribute to Ana Orsini on Facebook and wrote: “We have some truly sad news to share this morning. Our beloved Ana Orsini TV passed away suddenly last week. She was truly one of a kind. Crazy passionate about helping animals, she had a great and sarcastic sense of humor, and was so dedicated to her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Butler also said: “She LOVED her family and talked about them all the time. I’m glad to have been a small part of her work family. Please take a moment today to think about Ana. A time she made you laugh or think about something in a different way. She was too young, but we can remember her always. For years to come, we’ll be repeating her mantra “Let the women do the work!”

Carsyn Currier, 13 News/Fox 11 anchor, also paid tribute to Ana Orsini on Facebook and wrote: “While there isn’t enough time for me to truly describe the incredible person Ana Orsini was, there are a few things I’d like to say in remembrance of one of my best friends. Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

Carsyn also wrote: “To know Ana was to LOVE her. She made everyone around her feel so special, heard and understood. Waking up in the middle of the night to go to work is always challenging, but knowing I was going to work with Ana made it that much easier. Whether she was dancing around the set or making us all laugh, everyday with Ana was an adventure.”

Carsyn ended her tribute with these words: “I promise to keep living fully for YOU.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toulope on TV, a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor at KOLD 13 News, shared a tribute to Ana on Facebook and wrote: “Words will never be enough. It’s hard to imagine that the whole world isn’t grieving this loss, but I would never trade the grief if it meant I never got to know Ana Orsini.”