News anchor Donna Gregory’s death was announced by her children on Instagram.

The statement on Donna Gregory’s Instagram by her children read: “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mom, Donna Hoerdemann. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, surrounded by her children: Sam, Callan, Avery, and Everett. She is also lovingly remembered by her cherished grandchildren, Hayes and Coley, and her daughter in law, Amanda, and son in law, Shane.

“Many of you know her as ‘Donna Gregory’. Her career was a testament to her passion for journalism. She was a trusted anchor at WWAY in Wilmington and WRAL in Raleigh, and she held esteemed roles with NBC News and MSNBC, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. We know her as ‘Mom’.

“To her children, she was so much more than the accomplishments listed in her career. She was the heart of every room she entered, always making everyone feel welcome and at ease. She could create a meal out of anything she found in the fridge, turning ordinary moments into something special. A genuine listener, she had a rare gift of making anyone she spoke with feel like the most important person in the world. Her loud whistle at sporting events could rival any cheerleader, and her love for musical theatre and playing instruments filled our home with life and joy. She somehow mastered folding a fitted sheet—proof of her magic in the little things—and approached life with an unshakable positivity and a sense of humor that carried us through any storm. We always knew we could count on her to drop everything for us, answer every question, and ground us in her strong faith and deep love for Jesus.

“Her final weeks, spent with us by her bedside, were filled with the same love and strength she shared her whole life—a beautiful testament to who she was and the legacy she leaves behind.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during her illness and look forward to expressing our gratitude personally in the days to come. At present, we are finalizing arrangements and will share updates regarding future plans soon.”

Following the family’s tribute to Donna Gregory on Instagram, many friends, family and fans shared their own thoughts. One comment was “The most beautiful woman I know❤️” and another said: “She loved all of you fiercely. And what a lovely job she did raising 4 humans that took care of their Mom as well as she did you. I love you even more after witnessing the level of care you ALL provided. Love you💖”

Donna Gregory studied at Southern Illinois University and started her career as news anchor in Oklahoma. News station WWAY (a television station in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA, where she worked) shared the news of her passing and said: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the loss of our beloved veteran news anchor, Donna Gregory. Donna died on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones, who stood steadfastly by her side as she faced a courageous battle against Stage 4 lung cancer.”

Donna Gregory who was only diagnosed with lung cancer in April this year shared her cancer journey with viewers. She said: “After months of trying to determine what was causing recurring coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue and weight loss, I underwent a biopsy April 1. The irony of scheduling an exploratory medical procedure on that date was not lost on me, but I had convinced myself I would not have to worry about an April Fool’s joke.

“I believed I would leave the hospital with a prescription and a nutrition plan to quickly get back to perfect health.

“That didn’t happen, however, and now I am trying to breathe through the reality that I was wrong.

“I learned that doctors had found cancer in the tissue samples.

“It felt like a horse kick to the stomach, a sucker punch from some unseen and sinister opponent.

She ended her message with these words: “My wish for you now is that you have moments that leave you breathless in the best way. That you take in all of life’s magnificence. And that you can learn to exhale when you simply have to let go of control.

“Sending love and light to you all.”