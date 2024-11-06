Tributes have been pouring in for the Emmy-Award winning journalist from his former colleagues.

Following the sudden death of news anchor Chauncy Glover, his family released a statement which read: “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Chauncy Glover’s family’s statement was posted by KCAL, Chauncy Glover was the news anchor at Los Angeles KCAL and he joined the channel a year ago after becoming the first Black main male anchor at KTRK in Houston.

TV presenter Samica Knight paid tribute to Chauncy Glover on Instagram and wrote: “Some news knocks you off your feet. This news did that to me @chanucnyglover, our former @abc13houston co-worker & friend has passed away. Please pray for his parents. Please #chauncyglover.”

The National Association of Black Journalists also paid tribute to Chauncy Glover on Instagram and wrote: “The #NABJFamily is mourning the loss of beloved news anchor Chauncy Glover, our 2016 Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award honoree and past NABJ Salute to excellence award winner. He is remembered by members as a “kind soul” and great encourager.”

On Chauncy Glover’s Instagram page, many have posted tributes to him after his sudden death. One fan wrote: “Please no!! What happened? I’m hurting for him and his family!” whilst another wrote: “Just heard this extremely sad news. RIP. Sending prayers to the family.”

At the time of writing, it has not yet been revealed what caused Chauncy Glover’s sudden death.