Lindsay Liepman was in tears when she shared the news that her colleague and co-anchor Kris Radcliffe had suddenly passed away.

Lindsay Liepman said: “Kris sat in the chair right beside me and he was the best, he was simply the best.” She also said: “Funny, genuine, and smart. I looked forward to working with Kris every single night and I think you all could tell at home. We had fun here. Kris loved this community and never took his role for granted.”

A visibly emotional Lindsay Liepman went on to say that “If I had known yesterday was going to be our last newscast together, I would have ignored the cues to wrap from our producers and just laughed a little longer.” She also said: “I would have thanked him for all that he’s taught me and given to all of you the viewers, but that is not how life works out.”

Texas news anchor Kris Radcliffe had worked at the KCEN 6 Waco-Temple-Killeen station for 22 years. In a statement to the Chron, Rob Dwyer, president and general manager of KCEN/KAGS, said: "KCEN and the Central Texas community lost a truly wonderful person.”

"Kris Radcliffe, husband, father, grandfather and anchor for KCEN and the community will be missed. Kris was a kind and generous person who elevated everyone he was around. It is hard to say goodbye."

News anchor Lindsay Liepman also paid tribute to Kris Radcliffe on Instagram. She started her message with a broken heart emoji and then said: “Heartbroken by my co anchor Kris Radcliffe’s passing and the hole left behind is vast. Thinking of his sweet family and praying for them.”

Following her tribute, Lindsay Liepman has been inundated with messages. One fan wrote: “I am so sorry. I enjoyed getting the news of Central Texas from Kris in the mornings and evenings. I know you and Kris made such a great team on the air. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, you and all of your colleagues at KCEN. May he rest in peace.”

Another fan wrote: “Lindsay my prayers go out to all of you at the station and his beautiful family… I watched Chris since I moved to Temple 6 years ago.. My favorites were the both of you.. My heart feels your pain.. God bless you and give you peace.”