Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved news anchor Mel Showers who has died at 78

News anchor Mel Showers’s death was announced by the TV station where he worked for 50 years. WRKG paid tribute to Mel Showers and wrote: “Mel Showers, a legendary News 5 anchor who broke racial barriers and worked almost 50 years at WKRG-TV has died.”

Following WRKG’s tribute, many fans and former colleagues left messages. Gabby Easterwood wrote: “An absolute LEGEND I feel so lucky to have known him and learned from him. RIP to someone who had an indescribable impact on the gulf coast,” whilst Hayley Minogue wrote: “Mel Showers was one of the most pure hearted people I’ve ever worked with in TV! His impact on broadcasting was far reaching and barrier breaking.”

Mel Showers first began working at WKRG TV in 1969 and started out there as a booth announcer before becoming a full-time employee. He became a ‘Newscenter 5’ reporter and covered everything from Hurricane Frederic in 1979 to racial inequity in police and fire departments.

In 1981 he was named co-anchor of ‘Morning Newscenter 5’ and began anchoring the evening newscasts in 1990. Rose Ann Haven, who co-anchored the evening newscasts with Mel Showers in 2022, spoke to WKRG about Mel and said: “Though a legend in the world of broadcasting, he set the tone in the newsroom with humility, kindness and fairness.”

Rose Ann Haven also said: “To be in his presence was a gift — one that resonated with WKRG viewers for five decades.”

“But Showers was more than a co-worker or friend.

“He was my family and that made me a better person,” she said. “For that, I am humbled, grateful, blessed. As heartbroken as I am today, I have peace knowing he is with his beloved wife, Linda, and their daughter, April, and his family will carry on his legacy.”