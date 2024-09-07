Award-winning Kenyan actress Winnie Bwire has tragically died from cancer at 44

7th Sep 2024
Winnie Bwire’s death was announced by her family after she battled cancer.

Winnie Ndubi Bwire’s family said: “It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce Winfred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle with cancer on 5th September 2024, while undergoing treatment in Turkey.

“We thank you all for your overwhelming support, prayers, and generous giving during her treatment. We will share more details in due course”

Winnie Bwire had told Citizen TV Kenya in March that “I was first told by a doctor that there were no cancerous cells. But the pain continued, so I went to a gynaecologist who then detected the cancer through a biopsy.”

Award-winning Kenyan actress Winnie Bwire has tragically died from cancer at 44 | Winnie Bwire/Facebook

Winnie Bwire who is best known for her role as Dida in TV series, Sultana, also said that “I thought I was going to be fired. I did not think I could continue filming and still receive medication due to the misconception that chemotherapy is traumatic.”

Citizen TV Kenya paid tribute to Winnie in a news bulletin and news anchor Rashid Abdalla said: “When you plan one thing, God plans differently. She’s been entertaining and educating us and performed  her roles passionately. The show performed well.

“However, she battled cancer. We helped her with prayers and finances, but she has sadly passed away.”

Journalist and radio presenter Fridah Loinah paid tribute to her on Instagram and said: “Actress Winnie Bwire popularly known as Dida in Sultana drama has died due to cancer. Dida has died while receiving treatment in Turkey.” #GoWellDida

