Following Chauncy Glover’s death, the news anchor’s family released a statement.

The statement read: “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

Chauncy Glover’s family’s statement was posted by KCAL, Chauncy Glover was the news anchor at Los Angeles KCAL and he joined the channel a year ago after becoming the first Black main male anchor at KTRK in Houston.

TV presenter Samica Knight paid tribute to Chauncy Glover on Instagram and wrote: “Some news knocks you off your feet. This news did that to me @chanucnyglover, our former @abc13houston co-worker & friend has passed away. Please pray for his parents. Please #chauncyglover.”

When is Chauncy Glover’s funeral taking place?

According to WTVM where Chauncy Glover worked, the public viewing takes place this Friday and Sunday. It reports that “A special ceremony featuring the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Delta Theta Lambda Chapter Omega will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.”

WTVM has also revealed that Chauncy Glover’s funeral will take place this Saturday at midday, the location is Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 Lindsay Lane S, Athens, Alabama. According to WDTVM, “His body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.”

Has Chauncy Glover’s cause of death been revealed?

At the time of writing, no information has been released about Chauncy Glover’s cause of death. People magazine reported on November 8 that “the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Glover's cause of death was pending.”