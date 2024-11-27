Legendary news anchor Dan Rather’s wife Jean has died at 89 after battle with cancer

Friends of news anchor Dan Rather announced the news of his wife Jean’s death on Facebook.

The Facebook post read: “From friends of Dan: Today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family. Jean Rather, Dan’s wife, passed away at their home in Austin, Texas, early this morning. She had been in hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her. Please keep the Rathers in your thoughts. Jean levied a full life as an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist- and a true Texan. Following is her obituary from the Rather family.”

Dan Rather’s Facebook page has (at the time of writing) received over 10,000 comments. Photographer Bert McLendon wrote: “Happy to have captured you two with huge smiles on your face at the Blanton Gala in 2017. Such a sweet couple. Condolences to your whole family,” whilst another fan wrote: “Sending sincere condolences. It sounds like Jean was an amazing woman, the likes of which we should all aspire to be. Blessings to the Rather family. Prayers for comfort and peace.”

Entrepreneur John Jacobsen paid tribute to Jean Rather on Instagram and wrote: “Jean Rather, wife to Dan Rather and mother to my friend Robin, passed away yesterday. She was a lovely woman, although I had not seen her in many, many years. I went back and found something I had written about her four years ago, and post it here as a remembrance. She will be missed.

News anchor Dan Rather’s wife Jean has died at 89 after cancer battle. The couple attended the "Rather" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Getty images for Tribeca Festival | Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

“I grew up knowing the Rathers, and I was fortunate to spend time with such lovely people. I also think it's beautiful when people are married for so long. Love. Never. Fails:

"Jean Rather and her beau on their way out to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Not a typo. SIXTY.

“How did they do it? My mother tells people at dinner parties she has been divorced 5 times. From the same man. Literally every ten years they sit down and decide - get divorced? Or redefine our marriage? So far they are six for six.

“I have never seen two people more "got your back" than the two of them. Got each other's back and their kids/ grandkids and a lot of other friends too.

“Another secret to their success? They spend A LOT of time apart doing their own thing. I mean, we tried to throw them a party to celebrate here in Austin but they were both literally too busy - one with news and the other with art - and both with friends.

“At 80+ and still working and playing with a passion, all I can say is what my dad always says. LOVE. NEVER. FAILS.

“May all the relationships you care about last this long and keep going strong. xo"