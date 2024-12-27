Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News anchor Mark Spain had only been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three weeks before he passed away.

Lynita Spain, the widow of news anchor Mark Spain announced his passing on Facebook and wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my loving husband Mark. Our family along with the city of Lynchburg lost a man of hope, someone who loves his city and stood for equality, treating others with respect and kindness. He was a husband, father, brother, friend and a positive light in the community.”

Lynita Spain also wrote: “My first true love. He brought so much joy, compassion, love and strength into our lives and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. The last 23 years have been a wonderful journey filled with love, laughter and many wonderful memories. A journey that I would do all over again.”

News anchor Mark Spain dies three weeks after cancer diagnosis. Photo: Mark Spain- ABC 13/Facebook | Photo: Mark Spain- ABC 13/Facebook

She ended her tribute to her late husband with these words: “This new journey, one I never thought I’d be on, as a single parent will be a new and challenging one. God is walking alongside us, guiding and protecting us. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Mark Spain was best known as a news anchor for TV station WSET, which is based in Lynchburg in Virginia in the States. The station paid tribute to Mark and wrote: “For nearly a decade you have welcomed him into your home and felt like he was family.

“Mark also saw those in this city as family. Anyone familiar with his Facebook page remembers how often he started the day with a post starting with "Hi sunshines."

Mark Spain’s wife Lynita’s Facebook post has received over 3K comments and one fan wrote: “Hearing this news is devastating. Mr. Spain was always my favorite, as he always exuded professionalism, but the best part was his heartwarming friendliness, kindness and truth. My heartfelt prayers to the family. And thank you so much for sharing him with the viewers. Rest in peace Mr Spain.”