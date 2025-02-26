A much-loved fashion designer on TV series Project Runway - adapted as Project Catwalk in the UK - has died aged 39.

Sha'Vi Lewis was a contestant in season 18 of Project Runway, a programme which can be seen in the UK on Amazon Prime. Sha'Vi Lewis's family is in a "state of disbelief" following the tragic passing of the designer.

After starring in the programme he became a reality TV star afterwards. His big break came in 2019 and 2020 in Project Runway's 18th series, during which inventive Sha'Vi impressed with animal print creations, a space-themed jumpsuit and a Christmas costume among other designs.

The Apprentice-style programme sees professional fashion designers create outfits each week to impress judges but Sha'Vi fell at the sixth hurdle - when his piece around family history failed to dazzle. Since then, Sha'Vi has been a reality TV star and held a role as creative director for menswear company Stephen F.

The designer's aunt Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson paid tribute to him on Facebook, writing: "My fabulous talented nephew Sha'vi Lewis is gone from this place. I won't hear his greetings to me anymore.

"I can just imagine the welcome he recieved when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone on before....oh what a time what a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins. And good friends. My my my rest in joy nephew knowing that you left a hell of mark on this earth!!! You will be always loved and never ever forgotten."

His sister, Akira said: "We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been caste into eternity. As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence. Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Sha'Vi Lewis Frierson Jr." No further details about the young man's death have been disclosed by his family.