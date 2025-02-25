Heartbroken parents have paid tribute to a little girl who was killed in a city centre road tragedy.

A van and a tram collided, which forced the van on to the pavement where it hit three-year-old Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu. She was taken to hospital but tragically died from her injuries.

The driver of the van fled after the incident but police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday, and he is in police custody.

The collision happened in Manchester city centre at about 10am on Saturday. Lulu, from Burnley, was visiting the city with her parents for the weekend.

Louisa 'Lulu' Palmisano, three, who was a pedestrian who died after a collision between a van and a tram in Manchester city centre on Saturday, February 22, 2025 | Picture released by Greater Manchester Police

Lulu's parents have paid tribute to her. They said: “Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl. She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day. Her absence has left a devastating void in our family - she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair. The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time. We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody. This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us.”

Det Sgt Page added that police could be called on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of February 22, or by going to the Live Chat function on Greater Manchester Police’s website.