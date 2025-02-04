A grieving mum has paid tribute to her two children who were killed when their e-scooter was hit by a car

Roman Casselden, 16, and his nine-year-old sister Darcie were killed on Saturday evening in what was an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Their mum Emma has now released a tearful tribute, saying: “Roman had a heart of gold, dedicating his time to working with children in the community.

“His warmth and generosity touched so many lives, bringing smiles, hope, and encouragement to those who needed it most. His legacy is one of selflessness, compassion, and an unwavering belief in the goodness of people.

“Darcie was a soul filled with creativity and beauty, with a passion for art that reflected the depth of her spirit. Through her talent, she painted the world with colour and emotion, leaving behind a piece of herself in every stroke. She was a wonderful individual who brought joy and inspiration to those lucky enough to know her.

“Though they are no longer here in person, their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them. Their impact will never fade, and their memory will forever be cherished. Rest in peace, our beautiful angels, Roman and Darcie.

Siblings Darcie, nine and Roman Casselden, 16, who died when their e-scooter was hit by a car in Pitsea, Essex, on Saturday evening | Essex Police

“You were loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. From everyone including your siblings Madison and Harrison.”

The collision happened in Ashlyns, a road in Pitsea, Essex. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They have been released, with a woman bailed and a man released under investigation.

A community vigil on Monday evening was attended by hundreds of people, Gavin Callaghan, leader of Basildon Council, said in a social media post. And a fundraising page set up to help with funeral expenses and other needs has raised more than £29,000 since it was created.

Hearts Academy Trust, which runs Briscoe Primary School where the siblings were both pupils, paid tribute to them. A statement from chief executive Don Wry said: “We are deeply saddened regarding the news of the sudden death of one of our pupils, Darcie, and her brother Roman (who also attended our school up to the 24th July 2019).

“During this time of immeasurable loss, our thoughts and sympathies are with Darcie and Roman’s family, friends and to all those who knew them both. Darcie and Roman were both beloved children and members of our school community. We know their loss will be felt by many and we will continue to support friends, family and the wider staff and locality.

“We kindly ask that the family’s, school’s, and Hearts Academy Trust’s wishes and privacy are respected at this time, as we collectively mourn their loss and as we provide support and help for each other and the young people in our care who knew and loved Darcie and Roman.”

Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex | Google

Charity Achievement Through Football also paid tribute to the children. It said in a post on Facebook: “We’re all devastated by the deeply felt loss of such a loved and valued team member and friend Roman, and his precious sister Darcie.

“With his warmth, gentleness and ever-willing nature, Roman massively blossomed with us over the past year, which has been a delight to witness. We will deeply miss him. We are so privileged to be part of such a special community where we can help to carry each other through such hard times.”

Essex Police’s Chief Supt Leighton Hammett said: “The whole community is mourning for the loss of Roman and Darcie and we have specialist officers supporting their family. My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“This has been a hugely emotive incident, the impact of which has been felt by everyone in the community, including my own officers. There is a huge amount of rumour and conjecture online about what happened on Saturday night. I know there is a huge amount of interest but this is not helpful to the family of Darcie and Roman.

“I would ask people not to speculate about what happened. We will investigate and we will find the answers they so desperately need.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident, saw what happened or has footage from a dashcam or a doorbell, can contact call Police on 101 quoting incident 931 of 1 February, or go to the force’s website.