A man and a woman have been arrested after two children were killed in a crash.

Officers received reports that a girl and a boy had been involved in a collision with a car in Walthams Place, Pitsea, at around 6.25pm on Saturday with the car failing to stop at the scene, Essex Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene but both children died. The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They both remain in custody.

Temporary assistant chief constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening. Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time.

“Our officers will be carrying out inquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 931 of February 1, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.