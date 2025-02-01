Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze in Merseyside, with flames visible from the roof and thick smoke spreading for miles.

Dramatic images from the scene at Maghull Town Hall show dense plumes of black smoke rising into the sky. Emergency services responded to the fire after an alarm was raised at approximately 11.55am. 10 fire engines are currently in operation, working to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away while Merseyside Police have set up a safety cordon around the area.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at an incident on Hall Lane, Maghull. Crews were alerted at 11.55am and on scene at 12.09pm, with 10 fire engines and two aerial appliances at scene.

Maghull Town Hall has gone up in flames today, with emergency services scrambled to the scene. | StratusImagery via X

“This is the roof space to a three-storey building, Maghull Town Hall, well alight. The incident has been sectorised with firefighters with two main branches fighting the blaze externally in sectors one and two.

“Water supplies have been secured and the aerial appliance is being set up in sector three. Merseyside Police are also in attendance maintaining cordons. This is an ongoing incident, please avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for Sefton Council confirmed the building was unoccupied when the fire started. In a statement, they added: “We are aware of a fire which has broken out at Maghull Town Hall. Meadows Leisure Centre has been safely evacuated and we would like to thank our incredible staff for acting swiftly and responsibly to keep our members safe.

“We are supporting Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service at this time and a number of road closures are in place to help emergency services carry out their roles safely and effectively. We urge everyone to avoid the area and nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors secured to protect themselves from the smoke.”