Thousands of Barclays customers may be eligible for compensation following a major service outage.

An IT glitch that began yesterday has left bank users unable to access their accounts on payday. They have been unable to log into their mobile banking app or access internet banking.

The issue has caused chaos for those needing to pay bills or check whether their salary has been deposited.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, more than 5,038 people have reported issues with Barclays’ online services. Many customers have stated they are unable to access their accounts, and they cannot make or receive payments.

Thousands of Barclays users have been affected by the bank’s services going down.

The outage also coincided with the deadline for submitting an online self-assessment tax return and making tax payments. Failure to meet this deadline could result in a penalty of up to £100.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We're incredibly sorry for the ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers’ accounts. Some may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show. We're working hard to fix this issue, and customers should not try to make the payment again.

“Customers can use their cards and withdraw cash, and as soon as these remaining issues are resolved, we’ll let our customers know. We will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket.”

Customers affected by the disruption are encouraged to contact Barclays directly to request compensation. This can be done via phone, the bank’s online live chat service, or by visiting a branch.