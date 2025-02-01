Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barclays has apologised to customers after an IT glitch locked them out of their accounts and left them unable to send or receive payments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major IT glitch is still affecting Barclays customers, with some locked out of their accounts throughout the night and almost 24 hours on from the bank’s initial outage.

The bank has apologised to customers, saying they are facing “ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers’ accounts”. They warned some people may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to outage tracker Down Detector, hundreds of customers claim they are experiencing interrupted services and missing funds, with some alleging they have had no access to their money for nearly 24 hours.

Barclays customers have been locked out of their accounts and can neither send nor receive payments.

The outage came on the same day as January payday for many British workers. Frustrated customers are now reaching out to Barclays support via social media.

“Due to you Barclays I’m left without money had a food shop due for delivery this morning which now will get cancelled, leave my four kids with no food it’s a joke as (it is) my money,” one X user claimed.

Barclays issued a number of apologies on social media to customers in the wake of Friday’s outage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to one customer on X, the bank said: “I’m really sorry for the inconvenience caused. We’re having some problems with our systems today and you may have trouble using some features in our app, online banking as well as payments in and out of your accounts.”

Another post to a customer from the Barclays customer support account on Saturday morning said: “I can only apologise for the ongoing issue that you are facing. I can assure you that we’re working on getting this fixed just as soon as we can.”

In a statement this morning (February 1), a Barclays spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly sorry for the ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers’ accounts. Some may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show.

“We’re working hard to fix this issue, and customers should not try to make the payment again. Customers can use their cards and withdraw cash, and as soon as these remaining issues are resolved, we’ll let our customers know.

“We will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket.”