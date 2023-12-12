Barclays is set to close 37 branches in early 2024.

Barclays is set to shut 37 bank branches early next year. The latest figure is in addition to the 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022, in the latest wave of bank closures that have seen thousands of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.

According to consumer group Which?, the branch closures mean the UK High Street has lost 5,791 bank and building society branches since January 2015 with banks and building societies closing branches at a rate of around 54 each month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclays is the individual bank to have reduced its network the most, Which? said, with 1,130 having now closed. Last month, NatWest Group announced that 18 of its branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch will be shut in 2024 , in addition to 142 already set for closure this year.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods.

Barclays is set to close 37 branches in early 2024.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays bank branch closures in 2024 - full list