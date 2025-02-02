Is the Barclays app still down? Services finally back online after issues took "longer" to sort
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Online and mobile banking have been hit during the problem, which began on Friday. The bank said people could see an outdated balance with payments made or received not showing.
Waking up this morning hoping for a fix, customers were greeted with a message headed “Thank you for bearing with us”. The message said Barclays was working to correct the user’s balance to ensure it shows all payments and the issue was “taking longer than we’d like to fix”.
These issues seem to have been resolved, with reports emerging that some customers have been able to log back into their online and mobile banking apps.
The company’s status check website listed the Barclays and Barclaycard apps, online banking and services, cards, payments and transfers, branches and telephone banking as areas disrupted by the problem.
In a statement on Saturday, Barclays said it was “extremely sorry” it was facing “ongoing technical issues” and that no affected customer would be “left out of pocket”.
A spokesperson said: “Some may continue to see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show. Customers should not try to make the payment again. Customers can use their cards and withdraw cash, use our app and online banking, and as soon as these remaining issues are resolved, we’ll let our customers know.
“We will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket. We are keeping our call centres open for longer this weekend and we will be proactively contacting customers who may be vulnerable”
Friday’s outage coincided with payday for many workers and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.
In a statement, HMRC said it is “working closely” with Barclays to minimise any impact on those submitting their self-assessments and that HMRC services are “working as normal”.
Any issues related to the bank’s outage will not result in late HMRC payment penalties as these do not apply until March 1, a spokesperson added. Barclays said that its ATMs remain unaffected and that customers can withdraw cash and use their cards to make payments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.