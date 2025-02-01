Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of a second woman has been found during the search for two sisters who went missing.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both aged 32, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge over the River Dee in Aberdeen, at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

A woman’s body was recovered from the river near Queen Elizabeth Bridge just before 8am on Friday and while formal identification has yet to take place, the sisters’ family has been informed.

The body of a second woman was found in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge at around 9.05pm on Friday and recovered, Police Scotland said. The woman has yet to be identified but the Huszti family has been informed.

Police have recovered a second body from near Victoria Bridge in Aberdeen. | PA

Police said inquires are ongoing to establish what happened but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries. We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

The sisters, part of a set of triplets, disappeared after leaving their rented flat in Aberdeen in the early hours of January 7. The siblings, who moved to Scotland from Hungary a decade ago, notified their landlord they would not be returning to their flat at around 2.12am on January 7, when they were filmed on CCTV walking near the River Dee.

They crossed Victoria Bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club. Their landlady reported her concerns to police and a major search was launched, amid fears for their safety in wintry weather conditions.

Police have been treating the investigation as a missing persons inquiry rather than a criminal probe, and as part of their investigation discovered the sisters had visited the bridge the day before they disappeared.

The sisters had not told relatives they were going to move out of their rented flat immediately.