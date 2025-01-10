Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Missing twin sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen walking by a river three days ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twin sisters last seen walking by a river in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 7) have not been seen since. Police are trying to locate missing 32-year-olds Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

The pair were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge, in Aberdeen, Scotland, at around 2.12am, crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair - described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair - appeared to be heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club, officers said.

Missing twin sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen walking by river in Aberdeen | SWNS

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce added: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen. Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit.

"The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units. Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, January 7, and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation. We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.

"We are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta and we urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of January 7."