Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found in the search for two British hikers who have been missing in the Dolomites for almost a week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Sam Harris, 35, have not been seen or heard from since January 1 and they did not check in for their flight home on January 6. Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.

A spokesperson for Italy’s CNSAS (The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps) said ground teams found a body in the area of Passo di Conca “sadly deceased, buried under the snow”. They confirmed a search for the second mountaineer would continue and that the families of both men had been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, told the PA news agency the pair were “experienced hikers” who liked to go off the grid, but “alarm bells were raised” when they failed to check in for their return flight. He said: “They are experienced hikers and they go a couple of times a year. It wasn’t surprising that they had no signal as they like going off the grid. Alarm bells were raised though when they didn’t turn up for their flight on January 6.

“Helicopters are now searching two specific locations – two refuge huts. We think that’s going to be the best chance of success. We’re all waiting anxiously and the next few hours are crucial.”

Two British hikers have been missing in the Dolomites for nearly a week. (Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire) | Family Handout/PA Wire

Mr Ziriat’s girlfriend and friends of the hikers are currently in Italy helping to co-ordinate the search with local authorities. Mr Stone said the response from the public had been “fantastic” and that they had seen a “nice side of humanity” since asking for help.

He added: “The response from the local authorities has been fantastic and people from all walks of life have been trying to help, both in Italy and in the UK.” Crystal Palace Football Club’s official charity issued an appeal on its website on Tuesday (7 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We are urging supporters to share any information they might have to help locate Palace for Life staff member Aziz Ziriat, and his friend Sam Harris, who have been missing since 1st January whilst hiking in the Dolomites mountains in north-eastern Italy.

“We are appealing for anyone familiar with the area, who can provide assistance or information, to get in touch.” It asked anyone with information or who is able to support to call 999 referencing CAD 0197/07 Jan25.