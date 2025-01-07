Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British holidaymaker was left fighting for his life after his throat was randomly slashed in a supermarket in Egypt.

Belgin Seitmola, 34, is slowly making a miraculous recovery after the horrific attack which occurred before Christmas - and forced him to spend his birthday in a coma. Belgin, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was attacked in the popular tourist resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Police have since informed him that a suspect has been caught. He had not taken out travel insurance and begged for public help as he launched a £25k GoFundMe page to help pay for a life saving operation and medical care.

He spent his birthday on December 28 in a coma after being put into assisted, mechanical ventilation. His mum and hospital staff still celebrated the occasion at his bedside, singing Happy Birthday, and bringing cakes and cards onto the ward.

A British holidaymaker was left fighting for his life after his throat was randomly slashed in a supermarket in Egypt. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

He said: “I couldn't celebrate my birthday as I was in a coma. I wanted to celebrate and my family and doctors made a video for me instead. My situation is very bad, I almost died, I am all tubed up and still cannot talk properly. I am very tired.”

Belgin, who has no children, suffered the brutal stabbing on December 6 which he described as a “senseless act of violence”. He said: “Even when a person known to me approaches I feel I should refuses them because I get scared.”

The graduate information security engineer is hoping he may be well enough within weeks to be repatriated to Britain. He thanked MailOnline after its stories on his plight embarrassed authorities into covering his medical bills.

In an emotional interview, which took place over text message due the extent of his injuries, the Romanian-born IT engineer told MailOnline: “Without your help I would have died. The Egyptian government said they are going to pay for everything, my treatment, and maybe the repatriation.

“I thank them for doing this and to MailOnline for helping me too. My story has made them change their mind.”