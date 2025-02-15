Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad of four was killed in a car crash - and his family have paid tribute to him.

Mark Bennett, 45, died on Wednesday, February 5 after a collision between his black BMW and a Renault Master panel van.

His family have issued a statement via police, which says: “Mark Bennett, aged 45, was a father of four from Winsford and he will be sadly missed by family who have requested privacy at this time of grief.”

Mark Bennett, 45, of Winsford, Cheshire, who died on Wednesday, February 5 following a collision on Dalefords Lane in Sandiway, Cheshire | Released by Cheshire Constabulary

Cheshire Constabulary says it is still investigating the crash and still wants to hear from anyone with any information.

It happened on Dalefords Lane in Sandiway, near Northwich in Cheshire.

Previously police said that at 5.43pm that day they were called to a collision at the junction of Chester Road and Dalefords Lane in Sandiway. A member of the public reported that there had been a collision between a grey Hyundai I10 and a black BMW.

Then two minutes later a call came in about another collision on Dalefords Lane, this time near Daleford Manor Caravan Park. When police arrived they found there had been a collision between the BMW and a panel van.

Mr Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information or footage in relation to the collision is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 2021216, give the details by clicking here.