A motorcycle crash has taken the life of a “devoted husband and father” who had recently moved to Anglesey to “live out his dreams”.

A “devoted husband and father” has died after he moved home to “live out his dreams”. Jon Rigby sadly died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the outskirts of Bangor on January 30.

The family of the 47-year-old have now spoken out about the tragedy and the future they “will now no longer be able to have”. The statement said: "Jon was a music-loving, healthy, active man, devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"He had recently moved to Anglesey to live out his dreams with his loving wife but tragically, this is now no longer a possibility. As a family, we now need time to grieve the man we have lost and the future we will now no longer be able to have."

Police were called shortly before 7am to a report of a collision on top of the A487 Faenol Hill, near to the junction of Penrhos Road, between a Honda motorcycle and a grey-coloured Volkswagen Tiguan. A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where he sadly died.”

The driver of the Tiguan has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently released under investigation. Sergeant Liam Morris of the Serious collision Investigation Unit is urging anybody who may have been in the area this morning to contact officers.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the motorcyclist’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A487 around the time of the collision, or just prior, who has dashcam footage to contact us.

“We’d also like to thank those who stopped to help and motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed to allow our Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out their initial enquiries.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000079908.