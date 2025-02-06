The family of a “beloved dad, grandad and brother”, who died following an assault outside his home, have said their “hearts are shattered” ahead of his funeral.

The family of a “beloved dad, grandad and brother”, who died following an assault outside his home, has spoken out about their devastating loss ahead of his funeral. Anthony Jacob sustained injuries in an incident in Abbotsbury Road, Weymouth on the evening of December 10, 2024.

Anthony, known to his family as Tony and to many of his friends as Jake, sadly died in hospital on Thursday, December 19. In a heartfelt tribute to the 75-year-old, Tony’s family said they were “heartbroken”.

They said in a statement: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our dad Tony Jacob, his life was tragically lost too soon and has left his family and friends heartbroken.

“He was a beloved dad, grandad and brother, his sudden passing has left a void in our lives that can never be filled, our hearts are shattered, and our only comfort is the memories we have.

Anthony Jacob died after being assaulted outside his home | Dorset Police

“He was well known and highly respected in the town, where he lived all his life, and his kindness left a mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. The community and his many friends have been left in shock and sadness at his passing.

“He will be remembered, forever missed and loved always. The family asks for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.”

A funeral service will take place for Tony at Weymouth Crematorium on Friday (February 7) at 12.15pm.

Following enquiries into the death, led by detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, 19-year-old Jake Saunders was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the death.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on March 7.