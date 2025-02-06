The grieving families of four students who died in a car crash have spoken out about their loss.

Four young people have died after the car they were in crashed into a building. The students have now all been named and their grieving families have spoken out about their loss.

Police were called out to a serious collision in Colchester shortly before 4.40am on Saturday (February 1) after receiving reports a vehicle had been in collision with a building in Magdalen Street. They have now named those who died and specialist officers are supporting the families.

The three men and one woman involved are said to be 22-year-old Makyle Bayley, 21-year-old Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Anthony Hibbert, 24, and 22-year-old Daljang Wol. They all died at the scene. All four were students at the University of Essex.

The family of Anthony - known as ‘TJ’ - said he was ‘loved by all’ and left a ‘lasting warmth in the hearts of everyone he met’. Paying tribute, his family said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of TJ, a young man whose passion for basketball was matched only by his kindness and uplifting spirit. He was loved by all, and his presence left a lasting warmth in the hearts of everyone he met.”

University of Essex students, (L-R) DJ Wol, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, TJ Hibbert and Makyle Bayley all died at the scene of a car crash in Colchester | Essex Police

The family of Makyle said the “kindness, thoughtfulness, and the joy he brought to those around him will never be forgotten”. In a statement his family said: “Makyle was an extraordinary young man, full of life and promise. He was in his final year studying Sports Science at the University of Essex, where he was not only dedicated to his academic pursuits but also to his love of basketball.

“A passionate player from a young age, he proudly represented the Essex Rebels, his university’s basketball team. His dedication to the sport extended beyond playing, as he also became a youth coach and the first ambassador for the YES charity, inspiring others with his enthusiasm and commitment.

“Makyle was much more than a talented athlete—he was a beloved son, a proud big brother, and a true friend to so many. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and the joy he brought to those around him will never be forgotten. As his family—his parents, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents—we are deeply heartbroken by his loss.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but we will always carry his spirit in our hearts. He was a remarkable young man, and his memory will live on in the countless lives he touched."

The family of Daljang said he had a “contagious smile” and his “kindness left a lasting impact on countless lives”. They said: “With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved son, Daljang Wol (popularly known as DJ), whose life was cut short by a tragic car accident. DJ was the heart of our family-a source of unconditional love, guidance, and strength.

“Our beloved son, DJ, lived a life filled with happiness, laughter, and dedication to basketball. His smile was contagious and it touched everyone who knew him. His kindness left a lasting impact on countless lives. We will forever cherish the memories, the lessons, and the love he shared with us.

“We find comfort in knowing that DJ died as a hero because he touched so many lives in the little time he shared with us in this earth. Though our hearts are shattered, the Bible says David encouraged himself in the Lord, therefore the Lord will be our strength and help us overcome the tough days ahead.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as we grieve this profound loss. The details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they become available.”

The family of Eva said “her happiness, enthusiasm, kindness, positive energy with always a smile on her face, will be missed by everyone”. Paying tribute to her, her family said: “Eva was a dearly loved daughter, sister, grand-daughter and niece. Her happiness, enthusiasm, kindness, positive energy with always a smile on her face, will be missed by everyone who knew her, family and friends.

“Eva was studying Sports Science at Colchester University. She was in her placement year coaching football, a member of Essex Blade Dances club and participant in other activities such as netball.

“She was passionate about dance, was a talented performer in RnB and Street Dance, attending many classes in London. She enjoyed cooking too. As Eva’s parents and family our pain has no words. We request to be left alone and allowed to grieve during this tragic time.”

Police were called out to a serious collision in Colchester where four Essex University students were killed | Essex Police

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “I want to extend my condolences to the friends and family of Makyle, Eva, Anthony, and Daljang. This will be an incredibly difficult time for them and we have specialist officers supporting them.

“Our specialist Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating what led up to the collision but at this stage we do not believe any other vehicles were involved. I again want to thank all the attending emergency services for their efforts to maintain the dignity of those who died and to the community for their support and co-operation. If you have any information about what happened, please contact us.”

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing. Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident, are asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident 179 of 1 February.

You can also submit a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, or by calling 101. To make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.