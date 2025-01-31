Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teacher preparing to start a new life in Costa Rica died after being "traumatised" by an arrest which saw her "stripped and left naked in a cell"

Jorja Watt was just weeks from starting her dream job - as a teacher in the Central American country of Costa Rica, known for its beaches and warm climate. But ahead of flying out to a new life, the 27-year-old was arrested on a night out.

The incident, which saw her arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, started a mental health spiral which ended with her death at a friend's home, and inquest was told.

Jorja, from Lancashire, described as an "intelligent and kind" "free spirit" by her mother, had previously been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, Preston Coroner's Court was told. And her mum told the court Jorja had been "traumatised" by the arrest - which included her being "stripped and left naked in a cell" - and feared it would ruin her new job.

Jorja Watt was just weeks from starting her dream job as a teacher in the Central American country of Costa Rica before her death | Facebook

Lancs Live reported how she self medicated in a bid to stabilise her mental health using prescription medication, including methadone. Tragically, she was found unresponsive at her friend Charlie's home on September 1 last year.

Voirrey Wilde, Charlie's mother, told the court she was woken at around 1am to her son shouting."I knew something was wrong," she said. "I found her slumped on the sofa. Her lips were blue and she was unresponsive."

A post-mortem showed Jorja had several prescription medications in her system at the time of her death - including heroin substitute, methadone, along with painkillers for a wound on her leg for which had been treated at hospital.

The court ruled her cause of death as multi-medication toxicity, with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder listed as a contributory factor.

Area coroner, Kate Bisset, recorded a verdict of misadventure. "I think it is right to record this is not someone who is taking drugs for a high and chasing a thrill," she said. "Her mental health was a real battle for her and taking medication was an attempt to win that battle."