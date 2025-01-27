Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father of four died due to ‘police neglect’ after he was ‘dumped at a Metrolink station at 1am.

A dad-of-four dropped off by police at a tram station later died after being hit by a car on a motorway, an inquest heard. Benjamin Connor was left at the Cornbrook Metrolink stop after officers detained him earlier in the evening.

The 30-year-old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police officers at a house in Rusholme at around 12.40am on December 28 last year, an inquest was told, following reports he was armed with a knife and refusing to leave. However, just 20 minutes later, at around 1am, police de-arrested Benjamin, of Warrington, and left him at the tram stop. At around 2.40am, he stepped in front of a taxi on the M602 in Salford and died later as a result of his injuries.

A jury inquest at Bolton Crown Court last week found the actions of police were 'not correct or safe', as Benjamin lacked the money to get home, and public transport was not running when he was left. "At no point was he informed that he was arrested or what for," the jury said, adding there was "no assessment carried out to de-arrest him at Cornbrook".

CCTV reviewed as part of an investigation into Benjamin's death showed him walking in and out of traffic near the Regent Road roundabout, around two miles from the station before 'suddenly' stepping in front of the taxi from the central reservation. Tests later showed alcohol and cannabis in his system, the inquest was told, while police said they believed he 'didn't pose a risk to himself'.

At the inquest, the jury heard a letter from Benjamin’s mother, Sharon Weir, who said the incident had left the family "broken". "I'm in turmoil to say the least," she said. "I want to know how and why the police let my son go on that night as it was evident that he was in no fit state to be left alone. I can't understand why he was not locked up. Dumped at Cornbrook station with no money, phone or transport at Christmas. Our family is broken."

Ghulum Murtaza, the taxi driver, had 'insufficient time and distance to respond', and accident investigation concluded. Mr Murtaza, whose car was fully roadworthy at the time of the crash, said he has been left traumatised by the incident.

"The next morning, it came to my knowledge that Mr Connor had passed away," he told the jury. "It was quite tough. I was quite traumatised. I did not sleep for weeks. This whole thing has changed my life. When I saw him, I was shocked and panicked. I did not know what to do."

The jury concluded Benjamin died from 'a road traffic collision, contributed to by neglect'. The coroner, Peter Sigee, said: "The jury does not consider that the decision to de-arrest Mr Connor in the place and circumstances in which he was de-arrested as an appropriate, correct or safe decision. I hear that factual finding clearly but I need to make decisions as to whether there is an ongoing risk to life as at today’s date."

Mr Sigee decided not to make a Report to Prevent Future Deaths in connection with the incident, as he deemed changes GMP said it has introduced to the de-arrest process were appropriate.