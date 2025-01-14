Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family has reached out for help after a father-of-six tragically died at a train station last week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A father-of-six who died at a Grimsby train station last week has been named by his partner, Donna, as Michael Watson. The 52-year-old also had six grandchildren, according to his family.

Emergency services attended New Clee train station on January 7, shortly before 9pm, following reports of a casualty on the tracks and, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Michael was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna, who had been with Michael for 29 years, has said her “heart would always be with him”. Now a fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs, with almost £1,400 raised so far.

Father-of-six Michael Watson dies 'suddenly' at New Clee train station in Grimsby | GoFundMe

The family had originally hoped to raise £1,000 but with the funeral set to cost £3,900, anything over the original target will help ease the financial burden of laying their loved one to rest.

In a statement on the GoFundMePage, Amanda said: “I'm setting this Gofund page up on behalf of my sister, to help with funeral costs. Tragically Michael took his own life at the train crossing on Tuesday night.

“Nobody should ever feel that's a last resort and obviously as a family we are still processing and coming to terms with the fact we couldn't have prevented it. As it's so unexpected we just don't have the funds to lay him to rest, so I'm asking if anyone could help, no matter how small, anything would be gratefully appreciated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make donation to the family’s fundraiser, you can visit the Michael Watson fundraising page at GoFundMe.

If you have been affected by this story, contact The Samaritans anytime, day or night, 365 days a year by calling them free on 116 123, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.samaritans.org.