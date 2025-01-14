Father-of-six Michael Watson dies 'suddenly' at New Clee train station in Grimsby leaving family struggling with funeral costs
A father-of-six who died at a Grimsby train station last week has been named by his partner, Donna, as Michael Watson. The 52-year-old also had six grandchildren, according to his family.
Emergency services attended New Clee train station on January 7, shortly before 9pm, following reports of a casualty on the tracks and, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Michael was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Donna, who had been with Michael for 29 years, has said her “heart would always be with him”. Now a fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs, with almost £1,400 raised so far.
The family had originally hoped to raise £1,000 but with the funeral set to cost £3,900, anything over the original target will help ease the financial burden of laying their loved one to rest.
In a statement on the GoFundMePage, Amanda said: “I'm setting this Gofund page up on behalf of my sister, to help with funeral costs. Tragically Michael took his own life at the train crossing on Tuesday night.
“Nobody should ever feel that's a last resort and obviously as a family we are still processing and coming to terms with the fact we couldn't have prevented it. As it's so unexpected we just don't have the funds to lay him to rest, so I'm asking if anyone could help, no matter how small, anything would be gratefully appreciated."
To make donation to the family’s fundraiser, you can visit the Michael Watson fundraising page at GoFundMe.
If you have been affected by this story, contact The Samaritans anytime, day or night, 365 days a year by calling them free on 116 123, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.samaritans.org.
