A dad-of-three is believed to have tragically taken his own life - just a week before Christmas. Tributes have been paid to Jordan Fucile, who was described as having a "heart of gold".

Jordan, from Peterlee, was tragically found dead by his partner Chloe Morrison on December 17 and was understood to have been suffering with poor mental health.

The 28-year-old leaves behind a son, Jackson, two, as well as step-children Carson, seven, and four-year-old Lacey-Lee.

Chloe, who had been in a relationship with Jordan for two-and-a-half years, told The Northern Echo newspaper Jordan's death had been "very hard over Christmas and the new year".

Tributes have been paid to Jordan Fucile, who was described as having a "heart of gold" | Chloe Morrison / Facebook

"Jordan was so outgoing and adventurous - he had a love for the gym and a close relationship with his religion," she said. "He was just a cheeky and funny person who had a heart of gold. He had a long battle with mental health - there isn't enough help out there for people who are struggling. It has been very hard over Christmas and the new year."

Jordan's family has now started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral, which is planned for January 15 and have so far raised over £700, which Chloe said would help "give him the send off he deserves".

"I am so happy to know that people have their memories of Jordan and knew him - and had the chance to find out what an amazing person he was," she said.

"We just never expected this at all - Jordan has taken my heart with him. I am just so heartbroken - my heart will never be the same again."

If you have been affected by this story, contact The Samaritans anytime, day or night, 365 days a year by calling them free on 116 123, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.samaritans.org.