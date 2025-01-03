Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has shared heartbreaking images of a young mum who died in a hit-and-run crash just one month after the birth of her baby boy, Edward.

A new mum died aged just 21 after a hit-and-run - with her child celebrating his first Christmas Day with only his father. Marguerita Sheridan was seriously injured when a van crashed into her at 12.15pm on December 21 in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

Danny O’Donoghue, 42, has since been arrested and appeared in court charged with causing her death by dangerous driving, as well as being charged with producing a machete and making threats to a family member.

Now, 21-year-old Marguerita’s husband, Dennis, has shared heartbreaking pictures of his wife, as well as images of their son, Edward, surrounded by toys on Christmas Day.

Marguerita Sheridan and husband Dennis were likened to Romeo and Juliet | Facebook

Her father, John Sheridan, paid tribute on social media saying: "I want to say thanks to the Gardai, the nurses, the doctors, the priests, the settled people in Rathkeale, the Travelling people and everyone for the messages.

"The local shops, hotels for everything and everyone who called to my house and everyone (all) over the world, thank you. Rest in peace my beautiful daughter. Marguerita Sheridan, you are a true legend."

Friends also paid tribute online, with one saying: "I’ve never seen anything like this. Please Marguerita, comfort Dennis and your baby. You should be here with them. Life’s so unfair. You were too good for this big bad world. RIP Maggie."

Around 1,000 people turned out to pay their respects at Marguerita's funeral, with the chief celebrant telling mourners: "She was the heart and soul of her family, full of divilment, full of wonder, and loved – as all the girls here love – to get the hair done and the make-up done.

"She fell in love when she met Dennis and they were like Romeo and Juliet. They just loved each other – she saw no one else except him.

"A month ago yesterday they welcomed baby Edward into their lives and so a month after he was born she was brought to this church. Everyone loved her. She was so well-liked."