Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds has been raised to support the family of a teenager who tragically died over the Christmas period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community has rallied round after a teenager died in tragic circumstances over the Christmas period. A fundraising campaign has already raised thousands of pounds following the death of 18-year-old Noah Smedley on Saturday (December 28).

Noah was found collapsed in Heanor Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at around 8.20pm on Saturday with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend to help support the victim's family in this "heartbreaking difficult time" and donations have flooded in, raising more than £6,000 of the £10,000 goal.

Noah Smedley, 18, was stabbed to death in Ilkeston, Derbyshire over the Christmas period | Derbyshire Police / SWNS

The statement on the fundraising page reads: "Hi I'm the mother of one of Noah's close friends as everyone knows he's had his young life snatched away from him at the young age of 18. He's the victim of a stabbing in Ilkeston. I'm just trying to raise as much money as possible and ease pressure from his family at this extremely sad heartbreaking difficult time.

"Come on people of Ilkeston, let's come together when this family needs it the most. I know times are hard but every penny counts no matter how small. Let's give Noah the sendoff he truly deserves."

The fundraiser has received more than 460 donations, with supporters sharing heartwarming messages such as: "Rest in peace Noah, you really was one of a kind." Another added: "Sad news, lovely lad. Fly free my friend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police are investigating the incident, with several arrests made in connection to his death. Four 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 52-year-old man, 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident. We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.