Tributes have poured in for 'beautiful' Paige Douglas who was killed in a three-car crash on New Year's Eve.

Friends and family have paid tribute to a "beautiful" 26-year-old woman killed in a horror crash on New Year's Eve. Paige Douglas, was killed after a crash at around 1.05pm in Standing Stane Road, near Windygates, Fife.

Police Scotland said the crash involved a BMW driven by Paige, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus. The passenger in the BMW, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the third vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for treatment and later released, according to Police Scotland.

Inspector James Henry added: "Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved."

Paige Douglas was killed in a three-car crash on New Year's Eve

Paige’s sister, Gemma Douglas, said her life will never be the same without her “pink angel”. In a social media tribute, she said: "To my beautiful little sis Paige, I can’t believe today is real life. I don’t know what to say I don’t even think I can take this in? I don’t understand why and I have so many questions! But I have to say I love you so much and I always will.

"You were the happiest you have ever been and living your best life and I’m so glad you were. My life will never be the same without you, none of ours will. I love you Paige, my pink angel."

The route is reported to be an accident blackspot, with Gemma adding: "Too many people have lost their lives on this road. I can’t even describe the pain, it’s like a living nightmare. I am so angry and upset. We love you Paige and we always will. I am praying others involved recover."

Paige's friend, Olivia Taylor, was among others to pay tribute. She said: "I’m glad she got to experience real happiness, all I have ever hoped for her. I’m so sorry to you and your family Gemma, real heartbreak doesn’t come close, I can’t even begin to imagine the pain. Forever our beautiful girl, will love you forever Paige xx."

And Amy Catherine said: "My heart is breaking for you all Gems, I can’t believe what we have all heard today. We will be there with you through every step and never ever forget that. Love never ever dies. RIP Paige, a beautiful girl gone way too soon."