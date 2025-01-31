Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Main, who ‘died a hero’ was battered to death by a pair of thugs who 'high-fived' after attack.

A 33-year-old man was battered to death by thugs who 'high-fived' after attacking him when he tried to stop an argument has been hailed a "hero" by his sister. Andrew Main died after being attacked at a hotel in Swansea, South Wales, in July last year.

Thugs Joseph Dix, 26, and Macauley Ruddock, 28, had been visiting the area for work and were staying at the same hotel in the city centre, meeting Andrew and colleague Michael Bell for the first time at a nearby bar. A row broke out after Dix and Ruddock took exception to Andrew and Michael speaking to woman at the hotel.

Dad-of-two Andrew, from Falkirk, went to help Michael, before Dix and Ruddock turned on him, beating him unconscious. He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with catastrophic brain injuries and complex facial fractures, before being moved to Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh to be close to Sharon and the rest of his family but died on August 14, never regaining consciousness.

Last week, after a trial at Swansea Crown Court, Dix and Ruddock were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 13 years, 176 days. After the sentencing, Sharon Main, praised her little brother's bravery after he "sacrificed himself to save his friend".

Falkirk man Andrew Main died following an incident in Swansea last year.

"We didn't know what had happened until the trial began - now we know Andrew died a hero. He sacrificed himself to help his colleague," said Sharon, 38. "He didn't deserve what happened to him. He didn't want to fight. He was trying to be the peacekeeper and ultimately died trying to break it up.

"He gave his life trying to help and that is exactly the kind of person he was. Our family are just lost now. We are physically pained. We will suffer more for life than the two men who killed him."

Prosecutors told the court Ruddock, from Bath, and Dix, from Frome, were the aggressors that night after they "took exception" to Andrew and Michael after they spoke to a female guest at the hotel they had previously been speaking with. Andrew swung punches toward Dix during a confrontation before he ran away, the court heard, but the pair chased him.

Dix punched him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground, likely unconscious. He received another blow to the head as he lay on the ground motionless and bleeding. Prosecutors said Dix and Ruddock were "the aggressors from the start" and were seen "laughing, high-fiving and showing off" after the incident.

Speaking after the trial, Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton of South Wales Police, said: "We are pleased to hear of the murder conviction for both Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock. Both men were visiting Swansea for work, as was Andrew Main. All three were staying at the same city centre hotel, and met for the first time at a nearby bar.

“Later that night, an argument broke out back at the hotel between Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock and Andrew Main and his friend Michael Bell. This argument moved onto the street, before Dix and Ruddock chased after Andrew Main, ultimately striking him unconscious before carrying out a sustained attack.

"While the parties had all consumed alcohol that night, that does not provide an excuse for the level of violence displayed by Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock. They clearly set out to cause serious injury to their victim, and now will face significant prison sentences for their actions.

"Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends, who have been devastated by what has happened and continue to grieve his loss. This case highlights how the effects of intoxicants can negatively affect behaviour and decision-making. Had Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock chosen to walk away that night, a life would have been saved, and they would not be convicted killers."