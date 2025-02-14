A British person has died, and three are seriously injured in hospital after a collision between a “quadricycle” and a car in New Zealand.

Martinborough Police said the incident occurred at about 10.45am on Thursday on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough, on New Zealand’s North Island.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Our team in New Zealand have provided advice on bereavement abroad after one British person died and three others were seriously injured in Martinborough. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

New Zealand Police confirmed they were working with the British High Commission in Wellington as part of their investigation into the incident.

Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington district road policing manager, said in a statement: “The deceased was critically injured but died at the scene before they could be airlifted to hospital. Three other people, also on the bike, suffered serious injuries. Police’s thoughts, Aroha, and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“The Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Life Flight told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand two people were flown to Wellington Hospital following the crash.

Indi Bikes Martinborough owner Wayde Mines told local outlet Stuff his business hired the four-seater quadricycle out to two couples visiting the area.

“It was a beautiful day in Martinborough that ended badly,” he said. “They certainly weren’t ‘party-party, we’re gonna drink lots of alcohol on the bike and get hammered’. It’s horrible.”