Teenager Joe Maddy dies after Toyota HiLux leaves the road on the Embankment, Wellingborough and ends up in River Nene
Joe Maddy, 15, was a passenger in a silver Toyota Hilux, on Friday when for reasons not yet known, the vehicle left the road and entered the River Nene at the Embankment in Wellingborough.
Emergency services attended the scene, with crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service conducting a water rescue but sadly, Joe, of nearby Irchester, later died in hospital.
His family have thanked everyone who offered support over the weekend.
They said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind words at this very sad time.”
Specially trained family liaison officers from the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are supporting Joe’s family.
Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the car travelling along the Embankment prior to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Irchester, sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000077348 when providing any information.